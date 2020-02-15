Finally…A Drier Week Ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a very rainy pattern the past several weeks, it looks like we finally get some relief this week! There will be a very low chance for an isolated shower early on Sunday, but most of us will remain dry. Sunday afternoon looks great with more sun and warming temperatures. Another chance of rain arrives Monday, but the rain will be isolated in nature and the bigger story will be the warm temperatures to start the work week!

By Tuesday into Wednesday, another cold front moves in knocking us back down closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 40's and 50's.

-Dax