Mississippi Braces For Flooding Amid Cresting River

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday amid fears the Pearl River at Jackson could reach its highest level in decades. Forecasters believe the river will crest at 38 feet on Sunday. Parts of Jackson and suburban Ridgeland were under evacuation orders, and some people had already filled trucks with furniture and other belongings to get out. Reeves says more than 2,400 homes and other structures in and near Jackson could either be inundated or isolated by the rising waters. Officials say the river is expected to remain high for days, with rain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.