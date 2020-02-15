JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday amid fears the Pearl River at Jackson could reach its highest level in decades. Forecasters believe the river will crest at 38 feet on Sunday. Parts of Jackson and suburban Ridgeland were under evacuation orders, and some people had already filled trucks with furniture and other belongings to get out. Reeves says more than 2,400 homes and other structures in and near Jackson could either be inundated or isolated by the rising waters. Officials say the river is expected to remain high for days, with rain in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.
Mississippi Braces For Flooding Amid Cresting River
-
Massive 60-foot alligator bonfire built on Mississippi River levee
-
Two Dead, 15 Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire On People In Line Outside Kansas City Bar
-
A Sports Reporter Tried To Call And Text Her Husband Before A Fatal Plane Crash. He Never Got The Chance To Answer
-
Balloon Release Ceremony Held In Memory Of Fort Smith Teen
-
Two Inmates Escape Mississippi Prison
-
-
Local Families Welcome Babies On New Year’s Day
-
Spectacular Weekend Weather
-
Rain Returns For Second Half Of Sunday
-
Woman Injured Getting Off Moving Tram At Silver Dollar City
-
‘We Woke Up Hearing Screams’: 8 Confirmed Deaths In Alabama Dock Fire
-
-
Arkansas Announces Closure Of Hog Farm Near Buffalo River
-
Weekend Weather: Mild With A Stray Shower
-
Limited Wintry Mix As System Moves East