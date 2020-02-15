Police Link Neighbor To Death Of 6-Year-Old South Carolina Girl

(CBS) — South Carolina police on Friday identified the second body found in the case of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik as Coty Scott Taylor, a 30-year-old neighbor of the girl. Police said they believe the two bodies are “linked.”

“Our evidence and our investigation shows that they are linked,” Sergeant Evan Antley said at a news conference Friday. Taylor was Swetlik’s neighbor, he said, but emphasized that he was “not a relative, he was not a friend.”

According to the sergeant, officers spoke to Taylor and searched his home after Swetlik went missing earlier this week. Taylor’s residence is only about “100 to 150 feet” away from Swetlik’s, Antley said. “We had talked to Mr. Taylor, we had been inside his home,” he said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher officially identified Taylor as a 30-year-old white male. She said further information would be provided after an autopsy is performed this weekend.

Authorities on Thursday announced that the body of Swetlik was found, three days after she went missing in front of her home in Cayce. She was last seen playing in her front yard on Monday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m. after surveillance footage showed her getting off the school bus.

According to Antley, police discovered her body after a “critical” piece of evidence was found that prompted them to return to a location they had previously searched.

