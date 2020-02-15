Weekend Weather: Mild With A Stray Shower

For a February weekend, the weather is looking great. Temperatures are on the rise and keep climbing until Monday. A quick system moves through the area overnight, which could bring us a few showers, but most of the weekend will be dry.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 50s. Expect sunshine for most of the day with a few clouds mixing in.

RIVER VALLEY: The morning starts cold, but by the afternoon, the temperatures reaches the mid 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds. Southerly winds could be breezy at times.

The quick system moving through overnight will be quite weak when it reaches us. A few stray showers are possible in the morning on Sunday, but most folks stay dry.

