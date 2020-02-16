Doctor’s Trial For Overprescribing Drugs Is Again Delayed

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — The trial of a southwest Arkansas doctor on charges of overprescribing opiates and other drugs is again being delayed.

Federal court records first reported by the Texarkana Gazette show the scheduled April 13 trial of Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker has been rescheduled to start Aug. 17.

Defense attorney John Wesley Hall requested the delay.

Parker has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of prescribing opiates and cough medicine.

The trial was initially scheduled to start in November but was postponed until April when Parker changed lawyers.