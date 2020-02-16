Four Stranded Teenagers Rescued From Elk River

MCDONALD COUNTY, Miss. (KFSM) — Four teenage boys were stranded on Elk River at around 1 a.m. today (Feb. 16) and were rescued by emergency crews.

The Mcdonald County E911 Center received a call about a boat capsized while gigging in Elk River with 4 teenagers who were stranded along the river.

They determined the boys were downstream from the conservation access at cowskin towards the Oklahoma and Missouri line.

The Tiff City Fire Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office rescue boat, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Troopers, and their boat were all dispatched.

The Tiff City Fire Department was able to access the river through a private property landowner.

They found the four boys on the opposite side of the river where they had ended up.

Tiff City Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Cowskin Conservation Park put the boat in the water and went downstream to rescue the boys.

The four boys were brought back up to the Cowskin Conservation area where they were examined by Freeman ambulance personnel

Although the boys were cold and shaken, they believe they will be okay.

The Mcdonald County Sheriff’s Office thanks all emergency personnel who helped with the rescue.