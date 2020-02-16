× Kjerstad Belts Two More HR As Arkansas Sweeps Eastern Illinois

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – Every publication that covers college baseball nationally had Heston Kjerstad listed as a preseason All-American.

The Arkansas junior did not disappoint on opening weekend.

Kjerstad belted a pair of home runs on Sunday, giving him four for the three games, as the Razorbacks pounded out a 12-3 win over Eastern Illinois and completed the series sweep. Kjerstad hit nearly .600 for the series and drove in ten runs, including a two run double to finish off his afternoon on Sunday.

Kjerstad finished the series finale with six RBI, three hits and scored twice to pace the Arkansas offense. Jacob Nesbit and Casey Opitz each drove in a pair of runs.

Freshman Blake Adams started the game on the mound for the Razorbacks as he threw three innings while allowing two runs on six hits and struck out two. An inning ending double play in the third helped limit any damage for the former Har-Ber standout’s debut for the Hogs.

Arkansas (3-0) is back on the field on Thursday (Feb. 20) as they host Gonzaga for a four game series.