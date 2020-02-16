One Woman Dead Following Two Vehicle Accident In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One woman has died after a two vehicle collision Saturday night, February 15th.

According to Fayetteville Police, officers responded to the accident at approximately 8:11 p.m. in the area of 3480 E. Huntsville. The accident occurred after one of the vehicles traveled into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

One of the drivers, a 67-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Accident reconstructionists responded to the scene, and a part of E. Huntsville was shut down for several hours. Fayetteville Police say the collision is still under investigation.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.