Rain Chances Stay Low For Start Of Week

Rain chances stay low for Sunday and the start of the week, even though a few weak systems move in. Temperatures drop back to normal by midweek.

High temperatures in Northwest Arkansas climb to the mid- 50s this afternoon. Clouds increase throughout the day and rain chances stay low.

River Valley temperatures reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees today. It will be cloudy most of the day with low rain chances for the afternoon and evening.

Any rain showers will be minor. The intensity will be low with just a light drizzle and rain. The showers will be isolated and scattered, with not everyone seeing rain.

-Sabrina