Soggy Start To The Year: How Much Rain So Far?

Weather-makers each week continue to bring us more and more precipitation. Rain is good for our earth. But, we’ve seen abundant rain so far in 2020. In fact, we’ve seen about double of what we usually see by mid-February.

Looking at the weekly drought monitor, we’re lucky to be no where near a drought in eastern Oklahoma or Arkansas. And, we’re headed into our “wet season”: spring.

From January 1st to February 16th, Fayetteville averages 4.25″ of rain. The airport has observed nearly 9 inches of rainfall, so far.

It’s a similar story for Fort Smith. Abundant rain early in the year has left the year-to-date rainfall total to be just over 8 inches.

Precipitation totals for the first part of the upcoming week look fairly low, giving us time to dry out before more rain returns to the forecast.

-Sabrina