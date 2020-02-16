Tenn. University To Offer Tuition Discounts In 9 States

Posted 7:51 pm, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 07:50PM, February 16, 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states.

School Tuition. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students.

University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.

