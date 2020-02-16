Trump Giving Election-Year Embrace To NASCAR And Its Fans

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is giving an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans.

He’s the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500 and has been given the honor of commanding drivers to start their engines.

Trump made a grand entrance before the start of the race.

He gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight.

The motorcade took roughly a quarter lap before pulling aside in an infield staging area.

Trump’s reelection campaign plans to run an ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway.