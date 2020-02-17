Clinton House Museum In Fayetteville Celebrates Presidents Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One local museum is honoring Presidents Day by celebrating our country's past presidents.

The Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville was the home of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in the 70s. The couple lived there while teaching law at the University of Arkansas.

The house was listed as a national historic site in 2010.

On Monday (Feb. 17) the Clinton House celebrated Presidents Day by having a scavenger hunt for kids and was open to the public for the holiday.

Museum manager Flannery Quinn says it's an important day that she loves to celebrate.

“To me, Presidents Day is about celebrating the men who have shaped our country," she said. "How they have really built this country and allowed all of us to live and work together.”

Quinn says this day is extra special at the museum because they are able to share the story of an Arkansas native who later became president of the United States.