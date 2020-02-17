Daytona 500 Resumes Without President, Pomp, Packed House

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is set to resume this afternoon under clear skies and without President Donald Trump.

The race on Sunday was postponed a day for just the second time in 62 years after it rained moments following after Trump’s ceremonial pace lap.

The rain dampened a hyped season opener with a visit from Trump that energized the sold-out crowd.

But his presence brought heightened security and long lines, and the mood soured when the race was delayed.