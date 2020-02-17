Final Day Of Warmth, Stray Shower

A cold front is trekking east towards Arkansas, which will bring cooler air the rest of the week. As it approaches, we may get a stray shower this afternoon. Most of Monday will be mostly cloudy with a light south wind.

VIDEO FORECAST

COLD FRONT ON THE WAY

Cooler air will start arriving tonight. Before the front gets here, there may be a stray shower, mainly in the afternoon. Rainfall totals should stay below a tenth of an inch. Some peaks of sunshine may be possible throughout the day.

Cold air moves in tonight. We'll be warm in the 60s today with temperatures dropping tonight and Tuesday.

Our next system will arrive Thursday morning. We may get a light wintry mix, but most of the heavy precipitation will be much farther south towards the Gulf Coast.

-Matt