North Little Rock Police Find 4 People Dead, Suspected Drugs Inside Home

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating several deaths after four people were found dead inside a home Sunday night.

According to police, officers were conducting a property check at a house on Parker Street when they saw an open door.

Officers knocked on the door and noticed a man inside the house, but he didn’t respond.

The officers then entered the house and checked on him, but he pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then found two men and a woman while conducting a search of the house. Those three people were also pronounced dead at the scene.

During a search of the house, detectives found drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs.

An autopsy will be conducted on each body at the Arkansas State Crime Lab. The cause of death for the four people is unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.