Rogers Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Asking For Directions

Posted 10:25 am, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:04AM, February 17, 2020

Samuel Ayala-Guzman. (Photo Courtesy: Benton County Jail)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man has been arrested and is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who stopped to ask him for directions.

Bentonville Police say 37-year-old Samuel Ayala-Guzman is being held at the Benton County Jail for Rape with a bond set at $250,000.

Police say on Monday, February 10, a 12-year-old girl approached an unknown adult, later identified as Ayala-Guzman, for directions to a family member’s house.

Ayala-Guzman, allegedly, guided her behind a privacy fence that surrounds a dumpster and raped her.

Following an investigation, he was identified and arrested.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.