Rogers Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Asking For Directions

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man has been arrested and is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who stopped to ask him for directions.

Bentonville Police say 37-year-old Samuel Ayala-Guzman is being held at the Benton County Jail for Rape with a bond set at $250,000.

Police say on Monday, February 10, a 12-year-old girl approached an unknown adult, later identified as Ayala-Guzman, for directions to a family member’s house.

Ayala-Guzman, allegedly, guided her behind a privacy fence that surrounds a dumpster and raped her.

Following an investigation, he was identified and arrested.