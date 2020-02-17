Tickets Go On Sale This Week For Rascal Flatts Farewell Show At Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Rascal Flatts is bringing their “Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” to the Walmart Amp this summer and tickets will be going on sale this week.

Tickets for the show, scheduled for Friday, July 17, go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

Prices range from $31 to $80.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb. 28.

Earlier this year, Rascal Flatts announced the stop at the Walmart AMP as part of their farewell tour. Special guests Chase Rice and Matt Stell will be joining Rascal Flatts for the show.

Rascal Flatts last played the Walmart AMP in 2019.