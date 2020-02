VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a teen runaway in Van Buren.

According to Van Buren police, they are looking for 17-year-old Koby House.

He is 5’10”, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

It’s unknown where he was last seen.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Ho at 479-474-1234.