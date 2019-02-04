× Warm With Front Nearing Tonight

Temperatures have spiked to nearly 80º ahead of the cold front which is slowly pressing into our area.

Look for an increase in clouds and slightly lower temperatures on Tuesday. The front will not bring widespread change; it’s expected to lift back to the north as a warm front on Tuesday with temperatures once again back in the 70s.

Late on Wednesday, we’ll see a stronger cold front move into Arkansas and Oklahoma with at least a chance for severe weather along with widespread rainfall. There could be a small amount of winter weather on Thursday with colder air pouring in.

Below normal temperatures are expected for the weekend.

-Garrett