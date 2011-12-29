Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Newscast
KFSM TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
36°
Low
29°
High
47°
Fayetteville
35°
Low
26°
High
42°
Bentonville
36°
Low
26°
High
42°
See complete forecast
Live Stream
Adventure Arkansas
Pledge of Allegiance
Flavors Where You Live
Science with Sabrina
CBS News Live
CBS Shows
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.