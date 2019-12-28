Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Newscast
KFSM TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
66°
Low
42°
High
60°
Fayetteville
67°
Low
43°
High
63°
Bentonville
64°
Low
43°
High
63°
See complete forecast
Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers
Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers
Adventure Arkansas
Check the latest 5NEWS adventure.
Popular
Teen Jumps From Poteau Bridge Into Oncoming Traffic
Crews Battle Warehouse Fire In Springdale, One Firefighter Taken To Hospital
Three High School Students Die In Christmas Day Car Crash
WATCH: Tiger Jumps National Geographic Photographer In Broken Arrow
Latest News
Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers
Judge Rules In Favor Of Property Owners, Rezones Fort Smith Casey’s General Store Location
Somalia Suicide Car Bomb Attack Leaves At Least 78 Dead
Showers Turn To Storms Saturday Evening
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.