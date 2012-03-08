Go
Search
Watch Now:
5NEWS at 5 p.m.
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
30°
Low
33°
High
38°
Fayetteville
21°
Low
27°
High
31°
Bentonville
21°
Low
27°
High
31°
See complete forecast
School Closings For Monday Morning
Maps & Radar
Weather Blog
iCams
Closings
Business & Church Closings
Warnings
Hurricane Tracking
Closings
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.