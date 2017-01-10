× Police: Two Wanted In Connection With Shooting Collide Into Pool, Trees While Eluding Officers

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people wanted in connection with a shooting that happened during December 2016 have been arrested and face a combined total of 14 felonies in addition to several misdemeanor charges. according to police.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m., Dec. 26 at a home at 1901 N. 7th St.

Jason Fougere, 33, was shot in his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Since, a man and woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Roy Dale Stewart, also known as Roy Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of three felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two felony counts of possession of firearms by a certain person, and one count of felony first-degree battery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal insurance for more than $500, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a weapon.

He was being sought for questioning regarding the shooting, said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Also sought by police was April Denise Flurry, also known as April Sanders, 35, Grubbs added.

Flurry was arrested on parole violation, and on suspicion of three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia pertaining to methamphetamine or cocaine, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

An incident report states the two were arrested about 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of North Sixth Street.

Stewart was driving a truck and collided into two trees and an above ground pool while eluding officers during the traffic stop, according to the report.

Both were being held Tuesday (Jan. 10) in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.