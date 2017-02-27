Police: Video Of OU Quarterback’s Arrest Will Be Released Next Week

Posted 11:59 am, February 27, 2017, by
mayfield

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police will not release the video of Baker Mayfield’s arrest until next week to give the Fayetteville district prosecutor time to review the film.

FPD Sgt. Craig Stout said the prosecutor needs time to review the reports and video, as well as time to talk to the arresting officers and witnesses before the video is released.

Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville late Friday night (Feb. 24), according to an arrest report. The Sooners senior is facing charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

A Fayetteville officer chased and tackled Mayfield after he attempted to flee.

