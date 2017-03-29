× Rogers Appoints New Alderman For Ward 4

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers City Council unanimously appointed Barney Hayes to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat Tuesday.

Hayes, 65, is a 1970 graduate of Rogers High School and previously served on the City Council from 1998 to 2010.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support of the City Council in unanimously recommending me to the council,” Hayes said Wednesday (March 29). “I really appreciate the confidence they have in me.”

Describing himself as “a Rogers guy,” Hayes said he hopes to work on improving the city’s transportation, expanding retail development and maintaining support for police and firefighters.

“I really want to work for what’s best for Rogers,” Hayes said.

Mayor Greg Hines said he looks forward to working with Hayes, who was selected from a dozen applicants.

“Barney is a lifetime resident of Rogers with extensive experience in the public sector,” Hines said. “The Council selected a strong replacement to represent the people of Ward 4.”

The Ward 4 seat opened when alderman Sam Jeffrey passed away earlier this month. There are two aldermen for each of the city’s four wards. Ward 4 covers parts of central and southeast Rogers.