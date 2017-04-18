× Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney: Shooting Of Man Threatening Store Employees Justified

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s office determined that a Fort Smith store employee was justified in shooting a man who threatening employees with a rock in March.

Michael Woith, 41, of Fort Smith, who is a convicted Level 2 sex offender, was shot in the shoulder by a Fort Smith Blue Print employee after he was running into traffic and throughout businesses along Rogers Avenue on March 1.

Woith was shot after he raised a large rock that he was carrying, which threatened employees, and refused to leave the business after being asked several times.

Prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue investigated the shooting and determined the employee was justified in his use of force. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed.

Woith was also arrested on Wednesday (April 12) on a failure to appear charge.