Springdale Woman Linked To Kidnapping Faces New Robbery Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman previously charged as an accomplice to aggravated robbery and kidnapping faces a new robbery charge, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Michel Rascon-Rodriguez, 20, and James Maxey, 26, were charged last month after kidnapping and robbing a man at knife point April 17, according to court documents. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police arrested Rascon-Rodriguez May 23 in connection with aggravated robbery after another person told police the pair robbed him. The man said he answered an ad for a massage but was ambushed when he arrived.

The man, who recognized Rascon-Rodriguez and Maxey from their mugshots, said Maxey took his billfold and the pair later stole $300 from his bank account, according to the report.

Rodriguez was released Wednesday (June 14) from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 bond.

She has a preliminary hearing on her new charges set for Friday (June 16) in Washington County Circuit court.