Three Suspects Arrested In Connection To Van Buren Drive-By Shooting

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren police have arrested three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting on June 7, detective Jonathan Wear said.

Allison Ashley, 20, Jasmine Greene, 19, and Jonathan Immanivong, 23, are facing charges of committing a terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Immanivong was identified as the gunman in the incident, but Greene and Ashley were with him during the shooting.

The shooting happened on Ollie Drive in the Flat Rock Neighborhood and no one was injured.

The weapon has not been located, but a person of interest has been identified and Wear said charges may be pending against that individual.

Wear said the vehicle in the drive-by has not been located, but police have identified the owner. Police are now trying to locate that person.