Van Buren Man Accused Of Destroying Ten Commandments Monument At Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – A controversial Ten Commandments monument was knocked down and destroyed on Wednesday (June 28) — less than 24 hours after it was erected at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Michael Reed, 32, of Van Buren, is accused of driving through the statue around 5:15 a.m., , reported CBS affiliate THV11. Reed was allegedly filming on his cell phone when he knocked the statue over.

He surrendered and was taken to a local hospital, and his car was towed.

Reed is facing charges of defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass, and first degree criminal mischief.

This isn’t the first time Reed has been accused of destroying a Ten Commandments statue. In 2014, he was accused of ramming his car into a Ten Commandments monument at the Oklahoma State Capitol, reports affiliate KFOR.

A perimeter fence was put up around the fallen monument on the state capitol grounds for safety reasons and to help crews clean up the area.

The 6-foot-tall monument was placed on the Capitol grounds early Tuesday (June 27).

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee tweeted his disappointment about the monument’s destruction.

Some idiot in my home state broke all 10 commandments at the same time. He wasn't Moses and it wasn't Mt. Sinai. https://t.co/r8hXrJ32JZ — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 28, 2017

Capitol police are investigating the incident. No other information has been released at this time.