Fundraiser Underway To Replace Greenwood K-9 Kina

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Greenwood K-9 police officer Kina was retired by the Greenwood city council on July 10, 2017. She was placed in the care of her handler Dennis Wisner who took another job.

Kina was shot and injured during the shootout last summer that took the life of Sebastian County Deputy Bill Cooper. Kina ran from the gunfire and a search party was formed to bring her back home. It took time for Kina to heal and go back to work.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, a fundraiser is currently underway to replace the K-9 officer. A Facebook post by the department said a new K-9 will be purchased from Von Klein Stein Kennel for a purchase price of $10,500. The department will hold fundraisers to reach their goal.

Donations are already starting to pour in from the local community. The first donation came from 10-year-old Peyton and 6-year old Riley Kaminshine of Greenwood. According to the girls and their parents they donated birthday and chore money toward the purchase of a new K-9 officer for the department.

The Mcconnell Funeral Home in Greenwood has donated $500, and according to their Facebook post, Furniture Forum in Fort Smith will donate $100 to the department from every mattress sold until the $10,500 goal is reached.

Right now a little over $1,000 has been raised, said Police Chief Will Dawson. Donations are being accepted at the Greenwood Police Department at this time.