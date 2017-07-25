× Fayetteville Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure, Voyeurism

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man previously arrested three times for indecent exposure was arrested again Sunday (July 23) after a man saw him masturbating outside his daughter’s bedroom window, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Zachary William Jones, 24, was arrested in connection with indecent exposure, loitering and voyeurism, all misdemeanors.

The girl’s father said he saw a man in a white shirt peering into his daughter’s window and masturbating around 3:23 p.m. Sunday. The father yelled at the man, who ran from the home on China Berry Road onto South Dinsmore Trail, according to the report.

Police said the girl’s father identified Jones after police stopped him near Dinsmore Trail. Jones was breathing heavily and said he had left his homeless camp to get food at a nearby Walmart.

Including Sunday’s arrest, Jones has been arrested three times since 2015 for indecent exposure. His most recent arrest was May 10, when Rogers police arrested him after employees at a Payless said he entered the store and started masturbating.

Records show Fayetteville police had arrested Jones four times prior to Sunday, twice for indecent exposure in 2015 and 2016. Jones was also arrested for public sexual indecency in 2011 and 2013.

In March 2015, Springdale police arrested Jones for indecent exposure and harassment after he exposed himself during a video chat with a Realtor, according to an offense report.

The Realtor said Jones used a female alias to inquire about a house that was listed for sale. Jones then told the Realtor he could only use FaceTime to call. When the Realtor answered, she said Jones was lying naked on a bed with his hand on his genitals, according to the report.

Jones was being held Tuesday (July 25) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Oct. 11 in Fayetteville District Court.

Indecent exposure is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.

Under state law, indecent exposure becomes a Class D felony if an offender is convicted for a fourth or fifth time within 10 years of a previous conviction.