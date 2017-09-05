× Arkansas Lawmakers Respond To DACA Decision

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday (Sept. 5) that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be rescinded.

President Trump is expected to give a six-month delay to give Congress time to fix the program. Several lawmakers in Arkansas responded to the decision.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement:

“President Trump’s decision to rescind President Obama’s DACA executive order is a recognition of the constitutional limits of executive power,” said Governor Hutchinson. “The issue is squarely back in the hands of Congress, and reform of our immigration laws is long overdue. I support the decision to institute a six-month delay to allow Congress time to develop a modern, workable solution on immigration that should include both a secure border and broader reforms. “Our hearts go out to the children affected; their unique stories show they have a lot to add to the future of America. Congress should act quickly on this matter and hold hearings on reform legislation.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge responded to the decision commending President Trump:

“I commend President Trump for rescinding the DACA program created by President Obama,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “While we are a compassionate country, the United States is a country of laws and President Trump recognized that President Obama’s DACA program went far beyond the executive branch’s legal authority. Congress has always been the proper place for this debate, and I am pleased that the President is granting Congress an additional six months to legislatively address this issue.”

Congressman Steve Womack released this statement in response to the decision: