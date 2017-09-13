Razorback Athletics Hosting Razorback Relief: Operation Florida

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Razorback Athletics and the University of Arkansas Student-Athlete Advisory Committee are partnering with 5NEWS and the Northwest Arkansas Mall to host a Razorback Relief event to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Members of the Razorback football team, student-athletes with other Razorback programs and members of the spirit squads will be collecting items for victims of the hurricane on Friday (Sept. 15) from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Mall. They will collect items at the southeast corner of the mall parking lot near the flag pole in front of Sears.

Truck Centers of Arkansas donated a truck, and J.B. Hunt Transport has provided drivers to deliver the items to Florida.

The drive will be accepting:

Bottled Water

Canned Goods

Toiletries

Diapers

Dog Food

Cash donations will not be accepted, and those wishing to contribute financial support are encouraged to contact other relief agencies.

Razorback Relief is an outreach program that engages student-athletes in helping meet the needs of those impacted by natural disasters.