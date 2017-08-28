Where To Donate Goods, Money To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Hurricane Harvey pounded the southeast coast of Texas over the weekend, leaving the region devastated.
However, with the rains still coming, Good Samaritans are already lining up to help. Some local businesses have announced their plans to send food, monetary donations, supplies, and rescue workers.
Here’s how you can get involved:
- Arkansas Blood Institute is asking for blood donors of all types to step up. You can donate blood in Fort Smith at 5300 S. U Street, or at any mobile blood drive.
- Red Cross: Donate monetarily here, or donate blood by finding a blood drive here. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.
- LeFlore County EMS is collecting crisis care kits to send with a local church that is heading to Texas to help with the flooding. Directions here.
- The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations at the Fort Smith office to send to flood victims. Directions here.
- The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations here to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. You can also call 1-800- SAL-ARMY, or text STORM to 51555.
- Catholic Charities is accepting monetary donations to help with relief efforts here.