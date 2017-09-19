Man Facing Charges In Christian Mayberry ATV Crash Arrested On Suspicion Of DWI

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man facing conspiracy charges for his alleged involvement in an ATV crash that left another man with brain damage was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Joey Gray was taken into custody at about 8:24 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 16) and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit a chemical test.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, this is the third DWI for Gray. He was last arrested on June 7, 2016.

This is a developing story.