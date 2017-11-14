× Rogers Voters Approve Land Annexation

ROGERS (KFSM) – Voters in Rogers passed a proposal to annex several hundred acres of land in unincorporated Benton County east of Highway 112 during a special election Tuesday (Nov. 14).

A total of 230 votes were cast. 108 people voted to pass the annexation, 97 voted against it.

The special election comes days after the city council voted to revise the annexation during a special meeting last Thursday (Nov. 9).

Cave Springs will hold its special election on December 12.