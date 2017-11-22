WATCH: Police Release Video Of Razorback Quarterback Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Fayetteville police have released dash cam video of the arrest of Razorback quarterback Cole Kelley.

Kelley was arrested Nov. 12 in on suspicion of DWI, violation of implied consent and reckless driving.

He was pulled over on Wedington at about 4 a.m. for a traffic stop after the passenger side tires of his truck hit a curb, according to a preliminary police report.

Kelley was asked to perform a sobriety test and because of a brace on his right foot he was not asked to walk and turn, according to the report. He refused a breathalyzer test and said his parents told him not to provide a sample for a test unless he was required to do so. Kelley was then arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was later asked to provide a urine sample and he agreed, according to the report.