× Martin Says Time Is Not Right To Run For Arkansas Governor’s Office

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Democrats have lost at least one prospect for governor in 2018.

Earlier this week, former State Rep. Jay Martin of North Little Rock said he was eyeing a run for the state’s chief executive and would make a decision soon. On Thursday (Nov. 30), Martin told Talk Business & Politics he has decided against a run.

“My team and I had a 90-day window to evaluate a run and I’ve concluded now is not the right time,” Martin said. He cited his young children and family as higher priorities than politics. “My team and I had a 90-day window to evaluate a run and I’ve concluded now is not the right time,” Martin said. He cited his young children and family as higher priorities than politics.

Martin is an attorney with Wallace & Associates where he has served as president since 2006. His principal areas of practice are civil and criminal litigation, wills, trusts and estates, and business formation.

Democrats will need to find a candidate before next March’s filing period. To remain a viable, recognized political party in Arkansas, a party must receive 3% of the popular vote in a general election in the governor’s race.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican, has announced plans to seek a second term. Jan Morgan, also a Republican, has formed an exploratory committee for governor. Mark West has announced plans to run for governor on the Libertarian ticket.