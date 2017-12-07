× Fayetteville Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Guns, Silencers

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has agreed to a plea deal involving the theft of more than 40 guns and silencers from a gun shop in Springdale.

Chad Sales pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of theft of a firearm from a federal weapons seller.

Sales pleaded not guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, but the U.S. attorney’s office has moved to dismiss the charge upon sentencing, according to federal court documents.

Springdale police arrested Sales on June 15 after tracking a stolen iPhone from Arky Amory to a vehicle parked on Woodfield Way, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police found the phone along with several stolen guns and a silencer inside the vehicle, which was registered to Sales.

Inside the home, police recovered a loaded methamphetamine needle and drug paraphernalia. Sales said he was the only one living at the home.

Sales also led police to a shed filled with other stolen guns, which included several pistols and rifles.

Sales was being held Thursday (Dec. 7) at the Washington County Detention Center. A sentencing hearing has not been set.