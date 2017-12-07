× Springdale Man Sentenced For Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday (Dec. 7) to six years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for downloading child pornography.

McGrew told investigators he’d been viewing child pornography for 14 years, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In December, Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered a local computer uploading several files of child pornography to the eMule network, a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

Agents partially downloaded three sexually explicit videos involving minors and later traced the computer’s IP address to McGrew’s home on Don Tyson Parkway, according to court documents.

A federal grand jury indicted McGrew in June and he pleaded guilty in August.

HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that investigates national security issues, including cybercrime.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the United States.