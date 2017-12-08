× Fort Smith Woman Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman found with one pound of meth in her purse has been indicted on drug trafficking charges.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday (Dec. 5) indicted Ingrid Garcia on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges Garcia had been distributing meth since October.

Garcia, 40, was arrested Dec. 1 after Rogers police found a pound of meth in her purse during a traffic stop, according to federal court documents.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Rogers Police Department spent two months investigating Garcia.

During the investigation, DEA agents used a controlled buy to purchase meth from Garcia.

Agents later searched her home on North 26th Street in Fort Smith, where they reportedly found additional amounts of marijuana, meth, ammunition and four drug scales, according to court documents.

Garcia was being held Friday (Dec. 8) without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. Her arraignment has not been set.