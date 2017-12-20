× Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Homes, Stealing Presents, Guns & Twinkies Arrested

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A suspect accused of breaking into two homes and stealing everything including Christmas presents and Twinkies, has been arrested.

Daniel L. Nelson, 28, of Bonanza is facing two felony counts of residential burglary and theft of property out of the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17 by Fort Smith police on other charges including felony theft by receiving, possession of firearms by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, two failure to appear warrants, an absconding warrant, as well as misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay a fine. He also faces misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The burglaries happened at homes on Mt. Zion Road. One of the homeowner’s sons returned home Tuesday (Dec. 12) to find his home ransacked, and everything from the house missing, including Christmas presents, guns, underwear and Twinkies, Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Nelson remained Wednesday (Dec. 20) in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond. He is on a parole violation, and a state prison hold.