Police Arrest Suspects In Fayetteville Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Two people were arrested Thursday (Jan. 18) in connection to a Fayetteville shooting.

Police served a warrant at about 1 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Tourmaline Way.

Cory Martinez and John Galyean are the two suspects that were taken into custody.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Boxley Avenue at about 8 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 17) for reports of gunshots.

A man was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center. Police have yet to comment on his condition.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this developing story.