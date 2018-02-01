× Pair Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Fayetteville Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two Fayetteville men have pleaded not guilty to robbing a man and shooting him in the back in January.

Jon Galyean, 22, and Cory Martinez, 23, are charged with accomplice to aggravated robbery, accomplice to first-degree battery and possessing firearms by certain persons — all felonies.

Martinez and Galyean were arrested Jan. 18. Their trial is set for March 30 in Washington County Circuit Court.

The victim told police Martinez and Galyean robbed and shot him on Jan. 17 after initially trying to sell him a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man said before the Martinez and Galyean left, he had bragged about receiving a $2,200 settlement.

The man said he tried to defend himself but was shot during the scuffle. He said Galyean yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the affidavit.

The man ran to a neighbor’s home for help and was later taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said.

Martinez and Galyean were being held Thursday (Feb. 1) at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $250,000 and $162,500, respectively.