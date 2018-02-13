× Fort Smith Mom Facing Charges In Death Of Daughter

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A mother was taken into custody Tuesday (Feb. 13) in connection to the death of her 20-month-old daughter, according to Fort Smith police.

Sierra Johnson is facing charges of permitting the abuse of a minor.

Investigators were dispatched to Sparks Regional Medical Center at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 30, regarding a couple entering the emergency room carrying a dead little girl, according to police. She died at the hospital about 30 minutes after arriving.

Tyree La’Mont Williams was arrested Jan. 31 and is facing first-degree murder charges. Williams was the live-in boyfriend.