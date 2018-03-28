× Highfill Mayor Arrested Following Child Indecency Investigation

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — Highfill Mayor Stacy Digby was arrested Wednesday (March 28) following a child indecency investigation, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Digby, 44, is now facing charges of sexual indecency with a child and first-degree sexual assault.

Digby resigned Wednesday (March 28). Stacie Williamson, recorder/treasurer, will now serve as mayor in his absence.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Digby in January on the possibility of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about the developing story.