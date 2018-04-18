× Fayetteville Board of Education To Consider Taking Action Against Employee

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Fayetteville Board of Education has decided to consider taking personnel action against an employee following due process.

The Board met in an executive session during a special meeting Wednesday (April 18).

Susan Keller Kendall, attorney representing the School Board, released this statement:

“The Board has deemed it appropriate to proceed with further consideration of a personnel action. The Board will not make any personnel decisions without ensuring that constitutional due process is afforded to its employees. The Board has been diligent in its efforts to bring a fair and swift resolution while respecting the rights – constitutional, privacy, or otherwise – of all parties involved.” “We appreciate your understanding that this is a pending personnel matter and that we cannot comment further at this time”

At this time, 5NEWS cannot confirm the identity of the employee they might take action against.

A 5NEWS reporter saw Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt entering the executive session.

Wendt was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him.

Suzanna Clark, the attorney for the alleged victim, also was seen attending the meeting. Another meeting date has not been set yet.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more information on this developing story.