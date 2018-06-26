Voters Head To Polls In Oklahoma Primary Election Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- It's Election Day in Oklahoma.

Oklahomans will cast their ballots today (June 26) on several issues, including State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

The biggest race for the state on today's ballot is the race for governor. Two Democrats, three Libertarians and 10 Republicans are running to replace the term-limited Gov. Mary Fallin.

These attention-grabbing races have led to a surge in election registrations, and offices across the state are preparing for a big election day.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. Voters must have proof of identity with them, which can include a photo identification card or a voter registration card.

Information for voters, including how to find a sample ballot, is available here.