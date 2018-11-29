× Double Homicide Suspect Found Unresponsive In Sebastian County Detention Center

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s office, on Thursday (Nov. 29), Lewis Shores, 19, of Fort Smith was found unresponsive in his cell at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said Shores was isolated in a cell by himself, and a plastic bag was found over his head. CPR was administered by detention personnel, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fort Smith EMS transported Shores to Baptist Health- Fort Smith.

The Sheriff’s Department said Shores is still alive, but in serious condition. The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review of jail policies.

Shores was arrested as a double homicide suspect in September.

